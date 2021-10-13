China says over 100 nations adopt ‘Kunming Declaration’ to boost biodiversity

Article content

KUNMING — China said representatives from more than 100 countries have adopted the “Kunming Declaration” which calls for “urgent and integrated action” in creating a new global biodiversity pact.

Environment Minister Huang Runqiu told delegates to the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Kunming that the declaration was a document of political will, not a binding international agreement.

Crucial issues – like funding conservation in poorer countries and committing to biodiversity-friendly supply chains – have been left to discuss at a later date.