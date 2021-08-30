China says move to curb disorderly expansion of capital has shown initial results- state media By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers labour at a construction site in Shanghai, China July 12, 2021. Picture taken July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s move to curb disorderly expansion of capital has shown initial results, state media quoted a top-level meeting as saying on Monday.

China will step up anti-monopoly regulation, state media quoted the meeting on deepening reforms, chaired by President Xi Jinping, as saying.

China will step up management of state reserves, state media added.