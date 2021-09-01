China says it will step up financing support for small firms By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will step up financing support for small firms by increasing annual relending quotas by 300 billion yuan ($46.39 billion), state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.
The central bank will provide more support via rediscount instruments to help ease financing burdens of small firms, state media said.
The government will strengthen its policy reserves and improve cross-cyclical adjustments, state media said, adding that local government special bonds will help drive effective investment.
($1 = 6.4665 renminbi)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.