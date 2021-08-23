Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BEIJING — China’s foreign trade may face a more complicated situation next year given base effects and receding positive factors associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wang Wentao, the country’s Commerce Minister said on Monday.

Foreign trade already faces a complex situation in the second half this year, Wang told a news conference in Beijing.

China’s cross-cyclical macoeconomic policy will help economic fluctuations stay within a reasonable range, Wang added. (Reporting by Shen Yan, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)