Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign trade may face a more complicated situation next year given base effects and receding positive factors associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wang Wentao, the country’s Commerce Minister said on Monday.
Foreign trade already faces a complex situation in the second half this year, Wang told a news conference in Beijing.
China’s cross-cyclical macroeconomic policy will help economic fluctuations stay within a reasonable range, Wang added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.