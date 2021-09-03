China says climate talks with U.S. envoy Kerry were ‘candid, in depth, pragmatic’

Article content SHANGHAI — China’s environment ministry said on Friday talks with visiting U.S. climate envoy John Kerry this week were “candid, in-depth and pragmatic” and the two sides would continue “dialog and consultation.” The world’s two biggest sources of carbon emissions would work together to help achieve success at this year’s climate talks in Glasgow in November, where nearly 200 countries will review global efforts to tackle rising temperatures, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said.

Article content Kerry, the U.S. president’s special envoy on climate change, held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, in the northern city of Tianjin on Wednesday and Thursday. He also spoke to senior diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi by video link. Wang rejected U.S. efforts to separate climate issues from the broader diplomatic conflicts between the two countries, while Kerry insisted that the crisis facing the world should not be a matter of ideology or political partisanship. The Global Times, a tabloid run by the Communist Party-controlled People’s Daily stable of newspapers, said in an editorial on Friday that the United States was trying to show “a friendly face” on climate after pursuing a series of “wicked” policies that threatened China’s national security.