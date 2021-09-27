China says Canada should ‘draw lessons’ from Huawei exec case

Article content BEIJING — The release of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou shows China’s strength and Canada should “draw lessons,” China’s foreign ministry said on Monday, after state media called it an opportunity for a reboot of bilateral relations. Meng landed in Huawei’s home city of Shenzhen aboard a government-chartered plane on Saturday to much fanfare, ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing shortly after Meng’s 2018 detention returned home.

Article content Meng’s return shows the ability of the Chinese government and ruling Communist Party to protect its citizens, companies, and interests, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular daily briefing. The two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who had been imprisoned on espionage accusations, left China within hours of Meng’s release from house arrest. The cases involving the Canadians were “completely different” from Meng’s, which was a case of “political persecution,” Hua said. “Canada should draw lessons and act according to its own interests,” she added. Canada had called the arrest of the two an act of “hostage diplomacy,” a characterisation China repeatedly denied. The Global Times late on Sunday said that Kovrig and Spavor had “confessed their guilt” and were released on bail for medical reasons before departing China.