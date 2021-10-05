China reports no new local COVID-19 cases for first time in over 3 weeks

Article content

BEIJING — China reported on Tuesday no new local cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than three weeks after outbreaks in the provinces of Fujian and Heilongjiang were brought under control.

The first case in Fujian in its recent outbreak was reported on Sept. 10 in the city of Putian. Infections later spread to nearby Xiamen, but were contained within the southeastern province.

Heilongjiang reported its first case in its outbreak on Sept. 21. Infections were also contained within the northeastern province.