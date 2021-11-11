China reports 62 new coronavirus cases for Nov 10 vs 54 day ago

Article content

BEIJING — China reported 62 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 10 compared with 54 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 47 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 39 a day earlier.

The city of Dalian in northeastern Liaoning province accounted for 21 of the new local cases, while a total of 13 new infections were found in the cities of Zhengzhou and Zhoukou in central Henan province.

China reported 35 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 39 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 10, mainland China had 98,001 confirmed coronavirus cases. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Albee Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)