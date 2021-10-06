China reports 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier

Article content

SINGAPORE — China reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Oct. 5, the same as a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday.

Two of the new infections were locally transmitted and the rest imported, the National Health Commission said.

It reported zero new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, while one such case was reported the day before.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Oct. 5, mainland China had recorded 96,310 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam)