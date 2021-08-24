Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s market regulator said on Tuesday it has approved Tencent Holdings (OTC:)’ plan to purchase an equity stake in Chinese animation company Studio 9.
The State Administration for Market Regulation made the announcement on its website.
Tencent, which was already an investor in Studio 9, reported its plan to purchase additional shares from another shareholder to the regulator, according to a separate statement published in June.
The statements did not give financial details of the deal.
