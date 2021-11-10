China real estate firms may issue inter-bank market debt





(Updates to add reporting credit)

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Some real estate companies disclosed plans to issue debt in the inter-bank market at a meeting with China’s inter-bank bond market regulator, the Securities Times reported on Wednesday.

The meeting on Tuesday heralded the loosening of domestic bond policies, the Securities Times said, citing a person in the industry.

In the near future, real estate companies will issue bonds in the open market for financing, while banks and other institutional investors will assist via bond investment, said the paper.

Bonds issued by developers slumped early this week after sources said Kaisa, the first Chinese property firm to default in 2015, told a meeting on Monday that it needed help to pay loans, workers and suppliers.