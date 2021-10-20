China raises $4 bln in U.S. dollar bond deal

Article content

HONG KONG — China has raised $4 billion through a U.S. dollar sovereign bond issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The pricing for the deal was set at Treasuries plus 6 basis points for the three-year tranche, 12 basis points for five years, 23 basis points for 10 years and 53 basis points for the 30-year tranche. The three- and 10-year tranches each raised $1 billion, the 5-year raised $1.5 billion and 30-year $500 million, the term sheet showed.

Final pricing for the deal was significantly lower than first flagged.