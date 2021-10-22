China Races to Avert Another Energy Crisis as Diesel Usage Soars

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Chinese oil refiners are racing to avoid adding another key fuel to the list of commodities in short supply that are crippling economic activity.

The nation needs more diesel, and needs it quickly to avert similar supply shortages seen in coal and natural gas. State-owned refiners are set to boost crude processing and prioritize the production of the fuel used from heating to powering trucks and industrial purposes, said traders and analysts.

Sales of generators have jumped after diesel consumption surged following power rationing and blackouts, while seasonal factors such as fishing, crop harvesting and an online shopping spree are also lifting demand. Long lines of vehicles have been seen snaking from some pump stations, and China has reduced exports and increased imports to boost inventories.