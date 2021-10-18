China Q3 pork output up 43% on year – statistics bureau

Pork output for July-September was 12.02 million tonnes, up 43% compared with a year earlier and back to the normal volume produced in the quarter prior to the swine fever epidemic, according to Reuters’ calculations based on official data.

BEIJING — China’s third-quarter pork production surged to its highest in three years, official data showed on Monday, after producers built thousands of large breeding farms last year to rebuild a hog herd decimated by African swine fever.

Article content

China’s pork output jumped 38% in the first three quarters of 2021 versus a year earlier to 39.17 million tonnes, the statistics bureau said.

The third quarter was, however, lower than the 13.46 million tonnes in the second quarter.

The surge in pork production was led by the largest producers who invested billions of yuan in new farms during 2020 in a bid to grab market share in the aftermath of the swine fever epidemic.

But a plunge in prices in May and June prompted some farmers to sell off their herds and exit, while others took the opportunity to get rid of less productive sows.

China’s sow herd contracted by 0.5% in July compared with June, and by another 0.9% in August versus the prior month, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The statistics bureau said China slaughtered 491.93 million hogs in the first nine months of the year, up 35.9% from a year earlier.

Its pig herd contracted to 437.64 million heads at end-September from 439.11 million heads at the end of June.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill and Krishna Chandra Eluri)