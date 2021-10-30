China publishes rules for new Beijing Stock Exchange

Article content

SHANGHAI — China published a set of rules for the newly established Beijing Stock Exchange on Saturday, moving a step closer toward the official launch of a market designed to fund innovative start-ups.

The exchange was set up last month in the Chinese capital, complementing two other bourses in the business hub of Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen.

Establishing the Beijing Stock Exchange is part of President Xi Jinping’s strategic scheme to develop China’s capital markets, and will support innovation and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Saturday.