China property shares pummeled as Evergrande impact widens

Article content SHANGHAI — Shares of Chinese real estate firms slid on Thursday as investors fretted about a debt crisis rippling through developers including China Evergrande Group , a day after the sector was hit with fresh rating downgrades. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities and 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, missed a third round of interest payments on its international bonds this week, and some other firms have warned they could default. Growing risks in the sector led rating agency S&P Global to deliver fresh downgrades to two of the sector’s bigger firms, Greenland Holdings – which has built some of the world’s tallest residential towers – and E-house, and warn it could cut their ratings further.

Article content Adding to the concerns of investors who have increasingly been hoping for policy easing to stabilize a wobbly recovery in the world’s second-largest economy, new data on Thursday showed China’s annual factory gate prices rising at the fastest pace on record in September due to soaring raw material prices. Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said that persistent inflationary pressure would limit the scope of any monetary policy easing. “But the most important policy in the property sector is not monetary policy, but the regulation related to leverage and bank loan supply to developers (and) home buyers,” he said. “Therefore I think the government still has the option to loosen those policies to help the property sector. The big question is whether they are willing to do so. So far their policy stance seems quite firm.”