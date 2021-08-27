Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

China is framing rules to ban internet companies whose data poses potential security risks from listing outside the country, including in the United States, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The ban is also expected to be imposed on companies involved in ideology issues, said the person, declining to be identified as the matter is private.

Beijing said last month it planned to strengthen supervision https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-targets-offshore-ipo-structure-require-ministry-approval-sources-2021-07-08 of all firms listed offshore, a sweeping regulatory shift that came after a cybersecurity investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc just days after its U.S. listing.