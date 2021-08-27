Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Chinese regulators are seeking to implement far-reaching rules about the algorithms technology companies use to recommend videos and other content, claiming authority over internet services that governments like the U.S. have struggled to regulate. The Cyberspace Administration of China unveiled a 30-point draft proposal for “algorithm recommendation management regulations” that would directly affect companies including ByteDance Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Kuaishou Technology. The rules would forbid practices that “encourage addiction or high consumption” as well as any activities that endanger national security or disrupt social and economic order.

Article content Tech industry algorithms have been at the heart of political controversies around the world. Facebook Inc. and Google have been accused of serving up news stories and videos that have exacerbated political polarization and fueled violence. In U.S. Congressional hearings in March, the companies were accused of using their platforms to hook kids on services like YouTube and Instagram. While the U.S. government has had limited success in forcing changes, Beijing’s regulators have substantial power. The Chinese government has implemented a series of crackdowns this year against monopolistic practices and unfair competition in the technology industry. The CAC is seeking public comment on the draft for 30 days and didn’t specify when it planned implementation.