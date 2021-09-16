China officially applies to join CPTPP trade pact By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive (NYSE:) Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the country’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The regional trade pact was signed by 11 nations including Australia in 2018.
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted the application to New Zealand’s Trade Minister Damien O’Connor in written letter, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.
