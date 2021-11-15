China Oct industrial output rises 3.5% y/y

Article content

BEIJING — China’s industrial output grew 3.5% in October from the same period a year ago, accelerating from a 3.1% increase in September while retail sales growth picked up, official data showed on Monday.

The industrial output growth beat expectations of a 3.0% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales in October rose 4.9% compared to the same period last year. Analysts in the poll had expected them to grow 3.5% in October after rising 4.4% in September.

Fixed asset investment rose 6.1% in the first 10 months from the same period a year earlier, compared with the 6.2% increase tipped by a Reuters poll and the 7.3% rise in January-September.

Momentum is faltering in the world’s second-largest economy with gross domestic product growth hitting its slowest pace in a year in the third quarter. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Albee Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)