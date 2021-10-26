China NDRC studying mechanism to stabilize coal prices over long-run

Article content SINGAPORE — China’s top economic planner said on Tuesday it was studying a mechanism to stabilize coal prices over the long run, in its latest move to cool the red-hot market. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it was looking into the costs and profitability of the coal sector in an effort to work out a mechanism to guide prices to move within a reasonable range. The NDRC was also considering including coal in a “prohibiting exorbitant profits” category.

The new mechanism would be based on a benchmark price plus a floating range, after taking into account costs, reasonable margins and market changes, it said. "The mechanism shall be linked to the marketisation of the thermal power sector … and those who do not strictly follow the mechanism will be severely punished," the commission said. While China's thermal coal futures have come off record highs since last week, after Beijing pledged to intervene, they are still up more than 130% year-to-date. The contract closed down 7% at 1,237 yuan per tonne on Tuesday, tracking five straight days of declines. The government has indicated that 500-570 yuan per tonne is a reasonable range for long-term thermal coal contracts.