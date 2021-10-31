China Minister Says U.S. Policies Cause Shocks to Relationship

Article content

U.S. interference in China’s internal affairs through anti-China bills and sanction lists has seriously disrupted normal exchanges between the two nations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome.

Wang said the two sides should implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two nations and ready political preparations for the next phase of exchanges, according to a statement posted by China’s Foreign Ministry.

Wang said he’s willing to establish regular contact with Blinken in order to exchange views and manage differences timely when problems emerge. He pointed out that the Taiwan issue is the most sensitive between China and the U.S., urging the U.S. to pursue a true one-China policy.

The two sides also discussed climate change, energy supply and Afghanistan issues and expressed willingness to keep a dialog going on global challenges.

