China Meets Only Half of U.S. Trade Deal Target as Talks Restart

(Bloomberg) — China’s goods imports from the U.S. have only reached about 53% of the $200 billion worth of additional products and services it promised to buy under the trade deal signed last year, far behind its purchasing target.

Beijing imported $11.7 billion worth of manufactured, agricultural and energy goods from the U.S. in September, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the country’s customs agency.

The Biden administration has said it wants to enforce the commitments China made in the trade deal, but the two sides remain far apart on economic and trade questions.

