China meat imports drop 9% in August on low domestic prices

BEIJING — China imported 758,000 tonnes of meat in August, down 8.9% from the corresponding month a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak domestic pork prices weighed on demand for imports.

China has imported 6.69 million tonnes of meat for the first eight months of the year, up 1.7% on last year’s volumes, according to the General Administration of Customs.

August imports were also lower than July’s figure of 854,000 tonnes.