China market regulator says it will tighten oversight of sharing economy By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a mask rides a bicycle of bike-sharing service on a street, almost a year after the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DA

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said on Monday it would further regulate the sharing economy sector.

SAMR said on its website that price hikes in the system built around the sharing of resources were effectively contained due to its oversight.

The regulator also said it is investigating food delivery giant Meituan’s acquisition of bike sharing company Mobike in 2018.

Separately, Meituan on Monday warned in a filing that it may be required to pay “a significant amount” of antitrust fines and posted a third consecutive quarterly loss as it continued to invest in expanding its various businesses.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR