China mandates 14 banks for $4 billion US dollar bond issuance – term sheet

HONG KONG — China has mandated 14 banks for the planned issuance of dollar-denominated, multi-tranche bonds, subject to market conditions, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

The deal will raise about $4 billion, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be identified as the information had not yet been made public.

The Ministry of Finance, which is issuing the bond, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.