China mandates 12 banks for sovereign euro bond issuance -term sheet

HONG KONG — China has mandated a fleet of banks for a planned 4 billion euro ($4.62 billion), euro-denominated sovereign bond sale in Hong Kong, two weeks after the country raised $4 billion through a U.S. dollar bond sale that drew robust demand. The Ministry of Finance in China hired a dozen banks including Bank of China, Bank of Communications and China International Capital Cooperation for the euro-denominated bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Friday.

Others mandated included Bank of America, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, and UBS. The term sheet said the issuance is subject to market conditions. China's finance ministry announced on Oct 29 that it will issue the three-year, seven-year and 12-year euro bonds in Hong Kong, worth a combined 4 billion euros, on November 11. An investor call will be held on Monday at 1000 GMT with the Ministry of Finance's Wang Kebing, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. The finance ministry didn't immediately reply to a request for comment. China had similar bond sales last year and in 2019, when Beijing sold its first euro-denominated government debt in 15 years.