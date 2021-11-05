China mandates 12 banks for sovereign euro bond issuance -term sheet

Others mandated included Bank of America, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, and UBS. The term sheet said the issuance is subject to market conditions.

The Ministry of Finance in China hired a dozen banks including Bank of China, Bank of Communications and China International Capital Corp for the euro-denominated bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Friday.

HONG KONG — China has mandated a fleet of banks for a planned 4 billion euro ($4.62 billion), euro-denominated sovereign bond sale in Hong Kong, two weeks after the country raised $4 billion through a U.S. dollar bond sale that drew robust demand.

Article content

China’s finance ministry announced on Oct 29 that it will issue the three-year, seven-year and 12-year euro bonds in Hong Kong, worth a combined 4 billion euros, on November 11.

An investor call will be held on Monday at 1000 GMT with the Ministry of Finance’s Wang Kebing, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The finance ministry didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

China had similar bond sales last year and in 2019, when Beijing sold its first euro-denominated government debt in 15 years.

Beijing has said issuing sovereign bonds offshore can help build a price benchmark for Chinese corporate bond issuance overseas, and help China integrate more closely into the global financial system. Launching sovereign bond sales in Hong Kong could also strengthen the city’s global financial center status.

The proposed euro bond sale follows China’s announcement on Oct. 20 it had successfully completed the issuance of $4 billion sovereign bonds in Hong Kong

The sale also comes at a tricky time for China as its economy slows, while investors are worried about a regulatory crackdown and potential contagion from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems. ($1 = 0.8659 euros) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Samuel Shen; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Shri Navaratnam)