China keeps lending benchmark LPR unchanged for 17th straight month By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China stood pat on its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans for the 17th straight month at its September fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations.
The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.
Nineteen traders and analysts, or 95% of 20 participants, in the snap poll conducted last week had predicted no change in either tenor.
Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.
