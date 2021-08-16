Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BEIJING — China’s new home prices in July rose at the slowest clip since January, official data showed on Monday, after authorities further tightened curbs on the sector, including limits on some categories of purchases, on top of existing stringent rules. Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 0.3% in July from a month earlier, slowing from a 0.5% gain in June, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Article content China’s property market rebounded quickly from the COVID-19 crisis last year, triggering concerns about financial risks in an overheated market. This year authorities began stepping up curbs, including restricting borrowing by developers, capping banks’ lending to the sector, guiding banks to raise mortgage rates and prohibiting illegal flows of funds into the market. Last month, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party reiterated the government’s current stance on the property sector that “homes are for living in, not for speculation.” The southern tech hub of Shenzhen said earlier this month that 2.155 billion yuan ($332.46 million) of loans meant for business use had been unlawfully used for home purchases.