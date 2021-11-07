China issues winter’s first snowstorm orange alert, cold snap sweeps country

Article content

BEIJING — China’s weather agency issued the winter’s first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, on Sunday while nationwide cold wave alarms fueled concerns over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in northeastern China, with some regions getting 45 millimeters (1.8 inches) of snow over 24 hours and heavy snow across the northern part of the country.

The capital Beijing welcomed its first snow of the season 23 days earlier than normal years, while temperatures on Sunday night are expected to fall to their lowest for the period in the past decade.