SINGAPORE — China has issued more crude oil import quotas for independent refiners in 2021, with the latest batch at 14.89 million tonnes, according to documents and trade sources.

Hengli Petrochemical has a quota for 3 million tonnes while ChemChina gets a quota for 2.57 million tonnes among the 16 companies on the list. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)