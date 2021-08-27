Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BEIJING — China has issued draft guidelines on regulating the algorithms used by internet service providers to make recommendations to users, part of efforts to protect the privacy and data security of users, the internet regulator said on Friday. Service providers must abide by business ethics and principles of fairness and should not set up algorithm models that entice users to spend large amounts of money or spend money in a way that may disrupt public order, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.

Article content Algorithms should not be used to create fake user accounts and users should be given the option to easily turn off algorithm recommendation services, it said, adding that the draft is open for public feedback until Sept. 26. The move comes amid a wide-ranging crackdown by Beijing on its internet sector, which has seen authorities target and punish companies on issues ranging from monopolistic behavior to consumer privacy. Earlier this year, the Chinese Consumer Association criticized internet companies https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-consumer-idUSKBN29C1JZ for misusing personal data and “bullying” people into purchases and promotions. State media have since issued multiple calls for regulating the use of such algorithms.