China issues additional oil import quotas for 2021 of 14.89 mln T

SINGAPORE — China has issued more crude oil import quotas for independent refiners in 2021, with the latest batch at 14.89 million tonnes, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and trade sources.

Hengli Petrochemical was granted a quota for 3 million tonnes while ChemChina received a quota for 2.57 million tonnes, among the 16 companies on the list, according to the documents and sources.

New refinery operator Shenghong Petrochemical has also received a 2 million tonne quota.

However, Zhejiang Petrochemical Co (ZPC), operator of China’s largest refinery with a capacity of 800,000 barrels per day, is not on the list.

ZPC had been widely expected to receive the same volume as Hengli.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)