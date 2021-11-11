China issues additional LSFO, refined fuel quotas for 2021

Article content

SINGAPORE — China has issued new export quotas for the export of low-sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) used to power ships and for other refined fuels such as gasoline and diesel for the rest of 2021, according to a trading source and document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Under the new quotas, 1 million tonnes of LSFO can be exported while 1.579 million tonnes of refined fuels can be shipped, according to the source and the document issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

The new issue brings this year’s total permits for refined fuel exports to about 38.6 million tonnes, down one-third from last year’s quotas.