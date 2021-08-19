China iron ore futures plunge over 7%, give up half-year gains

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BEIJING — Benchmark iron ore futures in China extended losses to the third consecutive session, diving more than 7% and sending the price to its lowest since Feb. 5, dented by gloomy demand and increasing supply outlook. China’s steel consumption is expected to soften in the second half, especially in the construction sector, due to tightening property policy, steel association and analysts said. “The logic is, the weaker demand is, the stricter steel production curbs will be,” analysts with CITIC Securities wrote in a note.

Article content “Under the assumption of cooling demand, increase in steel prices will be limited… but pressure on iron ore is significant,” said the note. Meanwhile, iron ore supplies are also expected to gain from domestic miners, Brazil, and other non-mainstream countries, according to Li Wentao, analyst with Tianfeng Futures. The most traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, plunged 7.4% to 761 yuan ($117.20) per tonne, as of 0320 GMT. Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China fell $3.5 to $158.5 a tonne on Wednesday, data from SteelHome consultancy showed. Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also tumbled. Construction used rebar slumped 4.1% to 5,004 yuan a tonne.