China Huarong’s bonds jump on state-backed rescue

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — Bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd jumped on Thursday after the troubled bad loan company announced a state-backed rescue plan, easing fears of a possible “Lehman moment” in China.

Wednesday’s announcement of a capital restructuring came a day after a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping called for efforts to defuse systemic financial risks. It also comes as a flurry of regulatory crackdowns in China dent foreign investors’ confidence.

Huarong, which has not yet published its 2020 annual report, warned investors of an annual loss of 102.9 billion yuan ($15.85 billion), and said a state consortium led by the Citic Group Corp had agreed to make a strategic investment in the company.

Despite the profit warning, Huarong said its liquidity was ample and it could repay outstanding offshore debts in time, boosting its bond prices.

Full details of the restructuring plans have yet to be announced, but a dollar-denominated perpetual bond issued by China Huarong International, a Huarong unit, surged nearly 30%, according to data provider Duration Finance. About a dozen other Huarong International bonds rose more than 10%.

In Shanghai, a Huarong Securities Co bond maturing in April, 2023 jumped 5%, according to exchange data.

Securities issued by China Evergrande Group, the country’s most indebted developer, also rose sharply, with a bond in Shanghai surging roughly 20%.

Li-Gang Liu, chief China economist at Citi, welcomed more clarity around Huarong’s restructuring plan.

Allowing systemically important companies such as Huarong and Evergrande to default would “potentially trigger systemic risks, and lead to China’s ‘Lehman Moment’,” Liu said.

“In the stock market, foreign institutional investors are already asking themselves: are Chinese assets investible?” Liu said, referring to the rout in tech shares triggered by Beijing’s latest regulatory crackdowns.

In the bond market, “the government should come forward and give the market more confidence. Otherwise, more foreign capital could be leaving China, which is not good for China’s economic stability and recovery.”

Huarong, one of China’s four state distressed debt managers, missed the March 31 deadline for filing its 2020 earnings, sparking a rout in its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that spread to other Chinese issuers. Its former chairman was sentenced to death for bribery.

Huarong, which counts China’s finance ministry as its biggest shareholder, said late on Wednesday that it will issue new shares to Citic Group, China Insurance Investment, China Life Asset Management, China Cinda Asset Management and Sino-Ocean Capital Holding, without giving financial details.

The Beijing-based company said the profit warning mostly reflected a large change in provision for credit impairment.

Huarong’s Hong Kong-listed shares have been suspended since April 1. ($1 = 6.4919 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Kim Coghill)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR