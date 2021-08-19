Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SHANGHAI — Prices of bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd’s subsidiaries jumped on Thursday, after the troubled bad loan company announced a capital restructuring plan.

Huarong, which has not yet published its 2020 annual report, warned investors of an annual loss of 102.9 billion yuan ($15.85 billion) late on Wednesday, and said a state consortium led by the CITIC Group Corp had agreed to make a strategic investment in the company.

Despite the profit warning, Huarong said its liquidity was ample and could repay the outstanding offshore debts in time, boosting its bond prices.

A dollar-denominated perpetual bond issued by China Huarong International, a Huarong unit, jumped nearly 30% to $77.13 on a face value of $100, from $59.95 in the previous session, according to data provider Duration Finance. About a dozen other Huarong International bonds rose more than 10%.

In Shanghai, a Huarong Securities Co bond maturing in April, 2023 jumped 5%, according to exchange data.

($1 = 6.4919 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Rashmi Aich)