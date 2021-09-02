China holds virtual climate meeting with U.S., describes environment policy ‘oasis’ of cooperation

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s foreign ministry held a virtual meeting with the U.S. climate envoy on Wednesday, describing the two countries’ collaboration on environmental policy an “oasis” amid a desert of bilateral relations.

According to an official government summary, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed U.S. climate envoy John Kerry via video link while Kerry was in Tianjin as part of a longer trip to Asia.

In his remarks, Wang said that U.S.-China relations have been declining in recent years because of U.S. “misjudgments,” and warned that cooperation on climate policy cannot be separated from the broader environment of bilateral ties.