China, HK shares rise as real estate stocks jump on cenbank promise

SHANGHAI — Chinese shares rose on Tuesday, led by real estate stocks, after the central bank pledged to protect consumers exposed to the housing market, while Hong Kong gained as property and tech shares rebound.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,895.83 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,601.66.

The Hang Seng index added 1.5% to 24,561.75. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.0%, to 8,755.32.

** China’s CSI 300 Real Estate Index surged 6.8%, its biggest intraday jump in seven months, as China’s central bank vowed to protect consumers exposed to the housing market on Monday and injected more cash into the banking system.