China hikes 2021 rare earth quotas by 20% to record highs

China hiked its annual rare earth output

quotas on Thursday by 20% year on year to their highest levels

on record, as it seeks to increase supply for manufacturers.

A statement from the Ministry of Industry and Information

Technology said the 2021 rare earth mining output had been set

at 168,000 tonnes, up from 140,000 last year.

The 2021 quota for smelting and separation – or processing

of rare earths into a form that can be used by manufacturers –

is 162,000 tonnes, also up 20% on the year, the statement