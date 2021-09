Article content

TOKYO — China has sufficient buffers and policy tools to contain any spill-over from the plight of Evergrande, Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa said on Tuesday.

While Evergrande may be facing liquidity problems, it also has sufficient asset holdings it can unload if needed to make payments, Asakawa told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)