China has asked internet firms to rectify link blocking issues -official By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry has asked internet companies to conduct self examinations over the problem of website link blocking and will take measures against firms that fail to fully rectify accordingly.

Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments at a briefing on Monday.

The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported on Saturday that China’s industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba (NYSE:) Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd to stop blocking each other’s website links from their platforms.