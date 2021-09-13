China has asked internet firms to rectify link blocking issues -official By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry has asked internet companies to conduct self examinations over the problem of website link blocking and will take measures against firms that fail to fully rectify accordingly.

Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments at a briefing on Monday.

The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported on Saturday that China’s industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba (NYSE:) Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd to stop blocking each other’s website links from their platforms.

