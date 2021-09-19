China halts Taiwan sugar apple, wax apple imports to prevent disease By Reuters

© Reuters. Sugar apples are displayed in a market in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo



BEIJING (Reuters) – China will suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from Taiwan to prevent disease carried by a pest found on the fruits from entering the country, its customs office said on Sunday.

The General Administration of Customs in China had repeatedly detected pests called “Planococcus minor” in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops, and wax apples from Taiwan, it said in a statement on its website.

The authority had asked its Guangdong branch and all directly affiliated offices to stop customs clearance of those products from Sept. 20, it said.

China had banned imports of pineapples https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-taiwan-pineapple-idUSKCN2AT2DY from Taiwan in February citing “harmful creatures” that could come with the fruit, although Taiwan had said there was nothing wrong with the pineapples and accused Beijing https://www.reuters.com/world/china/forbidden-fruit-taiwan-urges-people-eat-more-pineapples-after-china-ban-2021-02-26 of playing politics.