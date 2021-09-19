China halts Taiwan sugar apple, wax apple imports to prevent disease By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Sugar apples are displayed in a market in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from Taiwan to prevent disease carried by a pest found on the fruits from entering the country, its customs office said on Sunday.

The General Administration of Customs in China had repeatedly detected pests called “Planococcus minor” in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops, and wax apples from Taiwan, it said in a statement on its website.

The authority had asked its Guangdong branch and all directly affiliated offices to stop customs clearance of those products from Sept. 20, it said.

China had banned imports of pineapples https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-taiwan-pineapple-idUSKCN2AT2DY from Taiwan in February citing “harmful creatures” that could come with the fruit, although Taiwan had said there was nothing wrong with the pineapples and accused Beijing https://www.reuters.com/world/china/forbidden-fruit-taiwan-urges-people-eat-more-pineapples-after-china-ban-2021-02-26 of playing politics.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR