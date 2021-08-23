Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SHANGHAI — Chinese bourses have halted processing more than 40 initial public offering (IPO) plans in Shanghai and Shenzhen amid an investigation into four intermediaries in the deals including a law firm and a broker, according to exchange disclosures. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange suspended more than 30 IPO plans on Aug. 18 slated for its ChiNext board, including a public share sale application from BYD Co’s semiconductor business, according to the official exchange filings.

Article content The Shanghai Stock Exchange, meanwhile, has pressed the pause button on eight IPOs targeting the city’s tech-focused STAR Market since Aug. 19, exchange filings showed. The companies attributed the halt to an investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) into Tian Yuan Law Firm in Beijing, China Dragon Securities Co, CAREA Assets Appraisal Co and Zhongxingcai Guanghua Certified Public Accountants LLP. The news was first reported by Chinese media. Tighter scrutiny on IPOs comes as Beijing launches a flurry of regulatory crackdowns against sectors ranging from the internet to tutoring. It also comes as China is stepping up efforts to channel household savings into capital markets to fund innovation and economic recovery.