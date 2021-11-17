China Founders Now Have ‘You Can’t Kill Me’ Attitude, VC Says

Article content (Bloomberg) — China’s technology industry is already recovering from Beijing’s sweeping crackdown, with founders and investors adjusting to the new reality, according to one prominent venture capital investor. “The Chinese entrepreneurs, they have a ‘You can’t kill me attitude’ toward the government, and toward anybody,” said Gary Rieschel, founding managing partner of Qiming Venture Partners, in an interview at Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum in Singapore. “They’re fiercely competitive, the energy is phenomenal. All you can do is pick the best entrepreneurs.”

Xi Jinping's administration kicked off a broad crackdown on the industry last year, first targeting the e-commerce empire of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and then expanding to giants such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. Beijing pursued tech monopolies that exert broad power over their sectors, but also set social priorities, including the elimination of for-profit online tutoring and the reduction of game time for minors to three hours a week. Investors did briefly curtail their bets on technology companies after the crackdown, but they have since recovered, Rieschel said. "The Chinese government now has made it very clear there are some things you don't want to invest in, because you don't want to have the questions about dual-use technology, you don't want to have the pressure from the U.S and from China for different reasons," he said. "It certainly has guided the investments to areas that we feel are safe."