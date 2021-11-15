China ferrous futures slide as sluggish downstream demand weighs

Article content BEIJING/MANILA — Futures for Chinese ferrous raw materials tumbled on Monday, undermined by a big drop in steel production and expectations of more output cuts in coming months, while steel prices were also hurt by stagnant downstream consumption. Crude steel output in the world’s top producer of the metal fell for the fifth straight month to 71.58 million tonnes in October, and logged the first decline of year-to-date production in at least five years amid Beijing’s curbs, according to the statistics bureau.

Article content The country’s steel hub Hebei province https://content-static.cctvnews.cctv.com/snow-book/index.html?toc_style_id=feeds_default&share_to=copy_url&item_id=10554368797717084879&track_id=CDD9415B-D8B2-4846-AC2E-393A5801FA3E_658633228503 had also said it would cut production at mills by 30% for four months starting Nov. 15 to reduce air pollutant emissions, said state media, following the environment ministry’s requirement issued in October on steel winter output cuts. The outlook of fewer steel production has clouded demand for steelmaking ingredients. Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for January delivery, ended 2.5% lower at 539 yuan ($84.47) per tonne.