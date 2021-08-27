Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SHANGHAI — China’s commerce ministry is extending its anti-subsidy investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from the United States by six months to March 14, 2022, according to a statement on Friday.

It also said it would extend an anti-dumping investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from the United States by six months to Feb 28, 2022. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)