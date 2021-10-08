China Evergrande’s offshore bond default imminent; bondholders’ advisor says By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group is expected to default on its offshore bond payment obligations imminently, investment bank Moelis (NYSE:) & Co, which has been selected as an advisor by a group of the cash-strapped developer’s bondholders said on Friday.
Evergrande, which is facing one of the country’s largest defaults as it wrestles with more than $300 billion of debt, has already missed coupon payments on dollar bonds twice last month.
The missed payments, worth a combined $131 million, have left global investors wondering if they will have to swallow large losses when 30-day grace periods end for coupons that were due on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29.
